India Dominates in World Junior Badminton as USA Upsets France

India showcased a commanding performance at the Yonex-Sunrise BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships 2025, defeating UAE in straight sets. Japan stunned top seeds Thailand, while USA overcame France to advance to the quarterfinals. The competition heats up as teams vie for the prestigious Suhandinata Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 23:13 IST
Hmar Lalthazuala (Photo: BFI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive display, India cruised to victory over the UAE in straight sets during the Yonex-Sunrise BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships 2025. This confidence-boosting win propels them into the quarterfinals for the Suhandinata Cup.

Japan dominated top-seeded Thailand to clinch Group A's top spot, while USA delivered a surprising upset against France, leading to a highly anticipated clash with Japan in the quarterfinals. Key performances included USA's Garret Tan, who maintained composure to secure pivotal victories.

As other top teams including China and Indonesia also make it to the quarterfinals, the stage is set for thrilling matchups. India, a formidable contender, eagerly awaits its opponent, reinforcing its unbeaten status in Group H with exceptional performances against the UAE, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

