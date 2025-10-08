Stalemate in Doha: Oman Holds Qatar to Draw in World Cup Qualifier
Oman and Qatar played to a 0-0 draw in their Group A World Cup qualifying match, hindering both teams' chances of automatic advancement. Qatar dominated early moments but failed to capitalize, with a notable miss from captain Akram Afif. Oman will next face the UAE, while Qatar also clashes with the Emiratis.
Oman held firm against hosts Qatar to secure a 0-0 draw in their Group A opening match of the Asia World Cup preliminaries, casting doubt over both teams' automatic qualification hopes for the 2026 finals.
Qatar, led by captain Akram Afif, nearly took the lead when Afif squandered a promising chance early in the second half. Despite dominating early play, Qatar could not break through, with midfielder Boualem Khoukhi's long-range effort being their only real threat.
With Japan, South Korea, Australia, Iran, Jordan, and Uzbekistan already qualified, Oman, coached by Carlos Queiroz, will meet the UAE next, while Qatar faces their own challenge against the Emiratis. A victory is crucial to secure a direct spot or a chance for a playoff opportunity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
