Left Menu

Stalemate in Doha: Oman Holds Qatar to Draw in World Cup Qualifier

Oman and Qatar played to a 0-0 draw in their Group A World Cup qualifying match, hindering both teams' chances of automatic advancement. Qatar dominated early moments but failed to capitalize, with a notable miss from captain Akram Afif. Oman will next face the UAE, while Qatar also clashes with the Emiratis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 23:18 IST
Stalemate in Doha: Oman Holds Qatar to Draw in World Cup Qualifier
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oman held firm against hosts Qatar to secure a 0-0 draw in their Group A opening match of the Asia World Cup preliminaries, casting doubt over both teams' automatic qualification hopes for the 2026 finals.

Qatar, led by captain Akram Afif, nearly took the lead when Afif squandered a promising chance early in the second half. Despite dominating early play, Qatar could not break through, with midfielder Boualem Khoukhi's long-range effort being their only real threat.

With Japan, South Korea, Australia, Iran, Jordan, and Uzbekistan already qualified, Oman, coached by Carlos Queiroz, will meet the UAE next, while Qatar faces their own challenge against the Emiratis. A victory is crucial to secure a direct spot or a chance for a playoff opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

 Global
2
Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

 Colombia
4
Tremors Shake Turkey: Earthquake Report

Tremors Shake Turkey: Earthquake Report

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025