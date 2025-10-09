Farewell to a Football Legend: Russo's Impact on Boca and Beyond

Miguel Angel Russo, the esteemed coach of Boca Juniors, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 69 after a prolonged battle with cancer, as confirmed by the club. Russo, who had been receiving home care after several hospital stays, had to relinquish his managerial duties due to his health struggles.

Despite his declining health, Russo remained deeply engaged with the team, maintaining regular contact with his coaching staff and club executives. Over three tenures at Boca Juniors, he notably led the team to victory at the Copa Libertadores in 2007 and clinched the Argentine league title in 2020, also guiding them at the Club World Cup this year.

Beyond Argentine borders, Russo's managerial career included tenures at Universidad de Chile, Spain's Salamanca, Mexico's Morelia, Alianza Lima, Cerro Porteno, Millonarios, and Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr. As a former player for Estudiantes, Russo made over 400 appearances and was instrumental in winning two national championships.

