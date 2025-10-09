Left Menu

Farewell to a Football Legend: Russo's Impact on Boca and Beyond

Miguel Angel Russo, a revered figure in football, passed away at 69 after battling cancer. Known for leading Boca Juniors to numerous victories, including the Copa Libertadores, he also amassed significant achievements internationally. Russo's influence extended across multiple clubs globally, highlighting his esteemed career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 04:40 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 04:40 IST
Farewell to a Football Legend: Russo's Impact on Boca and Beyond
Russo

Miguel Angel Russo, the esteemed coach of Boca Juniors, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 69 after a prolonged battle with cancer, as confirmed by the club. Russo, who had been receiving home care after several hospital stays, had to relinquish his managerial duties due to his health struggles.

Despite his declining health, Russo remained deeply engaged with the team, maintaining regular contact with his coaching staff and club executives. Over three tenures at Boca Juniors, he notably led the team to victory at the Copa Libertadores in 2007 and clinched the Argentine league title in 2020, also guiding them at the Club World Cup this year.

Beyond Argentine borders, Russo's managerial career included tenures at Universidad de Chile, Spain's Salamanca, Mexico's Morelia, Alianza Lima, Cerro Porteno, Millonarios, and Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr. As a former player for Estudiantes, Russo made over 400 appearances and was instrumental in winning two national championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

 India
2
Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

 India
3
Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

 Turkey
4
India-UK partnership becoming crucial foundation for global stability, economic progress: PM Modi.

India-UK partnership becoming crucial foundation for global stability, econo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025