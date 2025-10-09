Left Menu

Tottenham Hotspur Receives Financial Boost for Long-term Success

Tottenham Hotspur's majority owners, ENIC, have injected an additional £100 million into the club to enhance financial stability and drive sporting success. This follows recent takeover speculations after the resignation of former executive chairman Daniel Levy, with the club firmly stating they are not for sale.

Updated: 09-10-2025 15:59 IST
Tottenham Hotspur is set for further financial stability as its majority owners, ENIC, have invested an additional £100 million into the club. This strategic move aims to bolster long-term sporting success as the club continues its promising Premier League campaign.

The investment follows increased speculation about potential changes in ownership after the resignation of longtime executive chairman Daniel Levy. Despite receiving and rejecting preliminary takeover offers, the North London club remains firm that it is not for sale.

The new financial injection will provide Tottenham's leadership with necessary resources to stay competitive under new manager Thomas Frank. Currently positioned third in the Premier League, Spurs trail leaders Arsenal by a modest two points after seven matches.

