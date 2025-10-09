Left Menu

Test Cricket Foundation Key to Strong ODI and T20 Performance: Shubman Gill

Indian cricket captain Shubman Gill emphasized the importance of a strong Test cricket foundation to develop successful ODI and T20 teams. While addressing the possibility of a two-tier Test system, Gill highlighted the robust Indian cricket structure's role in maintaining high performance across formats. Support for young talent was also stressed.

Indian cricket captain Shubman Gill believes that a solid grounding in Test cricket is crucial for building effective ODI and T20 teams. According to Gill, countries with strong Test teams, like England and Australia, inherently produce competitive teams in shorter formats.

Gill sidestepped discussions on whether a two-tier Test system should be introduced for struggling teams like the West Indies. He asserted that the decline in Caribbean cricket due to a focus on T20 leagues shows why traditional cricket foundations are vital.

In preparation for their next Test, Gill supported young players like Sai Sudharsan and emphasized India's focus on priorities, while hinting there is no immediate plan to include Prasidh Krishna as a specialist third pacer.

