Thrilling Start at the Baycurrent Classic

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yokohama | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Americans Max Greyserman, Bud Cauley, and Brian Campbell collectively fired a remarkable 4-under 67, capturing the lead after the inaugural round of Japan's Baycurrent Classic.

The tournament, relocated to Yokohama Country Club from its previous location near Tokyo, witnesses a competitive start with eight players trailing by a single stroke.

Defending champion Nico Echavarria and 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama concluded with 70 and 72, respectively. Greyserman, reflecting on last year's close finish, remains hopeful amidst the challenging windy conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

