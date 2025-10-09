Thrilling Start at the Baycurrent Classic
Americans Max Greyserman, Bud Cauley, and Brian Campbell lead after the first round of the Baycurrent Classic in Japan. Eight players, including Adam Scott, are one shot back. Defending champion Nico Echavarria is two shots back, while Greyserman remains optimistic despite challenging conditions.
Americans Max Greyserman, Bud Cauley, and Brian Campbell collectively fired a remarkable 4-under 67, capturing the lead after the inaugural round of Japan's Baycurrent Classic.
The tournament, relocated to Yokohama Country Club from its previous location near Tokyo, witnesses a competitive start with eight players trailing by a single stroke.
Defending champion Nico Echavarria and 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama concluded with 70 and 72, respectively. Greyserman, reflecting on last year's close finish, remains hopeful amidst the challenging windy conditions.
