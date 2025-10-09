Sourav Ganguly Backs Shubman Gill as India's ODI Captain

In a significant development for Indian cricket, former captain Sourav Ganguly has voiced his support for appointing Shubman Gill as the new ODI captain. Ganguly labeled the decision 'fair' and not unexpected, hinting at a strategic move considering upcoming international fixtures.

Rohit Sharma, who has been replaced, seemingly participated in the decision-making process, according to Ganguly. Despite Rohit's notable leadership, concerns about age and long-term planning for future World Cups influenced the choice.

Shubman Gill's impressive performances, particularly in England, underscore his potential as both a player and a leader, signaling a promising transition for Indian cricket.