Sourav Ganguly Backs Shubman Gill as India's ODI Captain
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly supports the decision to appoint Shubman Gill as India's ODI captain, suggesting it as a 'fair call.' Ganguly emphasizes that Rohit Sharma's removal was likely a consulted decision considering future tournaments. He commends Gill's potential and recent performances, affirming the shift towards a youthful leadership.
In a significant development for Indian cricket, former captain Sourav Ganguly has voiced his support for appointing Shubman Gill as the new ODI captain. Ganguly labeled the decision 'fair' and not unexpected, hinting at a strategic move considering upcoming international fixtures.
Rohit Sharma, who has been replaced, seemingly participated in the decision-making process, according to Ganguly. Despite Rohit's notable leadership, concerns about age and long-term planning for future World Cups influenced the choice.
Shubman Gill's impressive performances, particularly in England, underscore his potential as both a player and a leader, signaling a promising transition for Indian cricket.
