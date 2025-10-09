Left Menu

Tensions Rise as UEFA and A22 Discuss European Super League Revival

UEFA confirms informal talks with A22 Sports Management regarding the European Super League concept. Despite exploratory discussions, UEFA emphasizes no change to the Champions League format. A22 proposes a fan-friendly Unify League with 96 clubs, but faces resistance from football bodies wary of destabilizing existing structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:01 IST
UEFA confirmed it held informal discussions with A22 Sports Management, which aims to reignite the European Super League concept. However, UEFA reiterated that no alterations are planned for the current Champions League format.

According to reports, A22 introduced a 'Unify League' concept to UEFA. This proposal envisions a competition including 96 clubs across four divisions, complete with promotion and relegation, and seeks UEFA's approval as a complementary league.

The Super League's revival faces persistent opposition from football authorities and national leagues, fearing it could destabilize the European football framework. The original initiative collapsed in 2021 after significant public and institutional backlash. Recent legal decisions have invigorated A22's pursuit, but significant hurdles remain.

