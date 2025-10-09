Tensions Rise as UEFA and A22 Discuss European Super League Revival

UEFA confirmed it held informal discussions with A22 Sports Management, which aims to reignite the European Super League concept. However, UEFA reiterated that no alterations are planned for the current Champions League format.

According to reports, A22 introduced a 'Unify League' concept to UEFA. This proposal envisions a competition including 96 clubs across four divisions, complete with promotion and relegation, and seeks UEFA's approval as a complementary league.

The Super League's revival faces persistent opposition from football authorities and national leagues, fearing it could destabilize the European football framework. The original initiative collapsed in 2021 after significant public and institutional backlash. Recent legal decisions have invigorated A22's pursuit, but significant hurdles remain.

(With inputs from agencies.)