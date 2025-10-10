Silent Triumph: Tuchel Criticizes Wembley Fans

In a decisive 3-0 friendly victory against Wales, England head coach Thomas Tuchel expressed his displeasure with the quiet atmosphere at Wembley Stadium.

The match saw early goals from Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, and Bukayo Saka, securing an eighth successive win over Wales. However, many fans left early, and the remaining supporters, according to Tuchel, failed to provide the team with the energy they deserved.

Tuchel emphasized the team's dominance, highlighting the need for greater fan support as they prepare to face Latvia, where a win could seal their World Cup spot.