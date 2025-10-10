Scotland's Spectacular Comeback: A Step Towards World Cup Dream
Scotland defeated Greece 3-1 in a crucial Group C World Cup qualifier, marking a monumental evening for manager Steve Clarke. After Greece took an early lead, goals from Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson, and Lyndon Dykes secured the victory, moving Scotland closer to a World Cup berth for the first time since 1998.
Scotland pulled off a remarkable 3-1 victory over Greece in their Group C World Cup qualifier match on Thursday, edging closer to their first World Cup appearance since 1998.
This home win was under the guidance of manager Steve Clarke, who equaled the national record for most games managed, further boosting Scottish spirits. The comeback began with Ryan Christie's equalizing goal following Kostas Tsimikas's initial lead for Greece. Lewis Ferguson and Lyndon Dykes sealed the win with crucial goals.
Despite Greece's dominant first half, Scotland's resilience showed as they turned the game on its head. Clarke's men will face Belarus next, hoping to secure a playoff spot. Meanwhile, Greece faces a difficult task against Denmark as their qualification hopes waver.
