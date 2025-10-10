Delhi's Cricket Strategy: Analyzing the 24-Member Squad and Rana's Recall

In an unprecedented move, Delhi has named a 24-member squad for its Ranji Trophy opener against Hyderabad, with Ayush Badoni set to lead the team. Yash Dhull will serve as his deputy, as announced by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) selection committee.

Despite concerns over his fitness for red-ball formats, Nitish Rana, a senior batter, returns to the Delhi squad after a brief stint with Uttar Pradesh. According to a DDCA official, however, Rana is not entirely fit for the role, raising eyebrows over his inclusion. The team will prune the squad to 15 during home games.

Logistical issues haunt the squad announcement, as nine players will rotate from the team hotel, and the selection committee faces internal disagreements over leadership. Contracts for coaching staff and selectors are yet to be formalized, highlighting administrative struggles within the DDCA.

