Left Menu

Delhi's Cricket Strategy: Analyzing the 24-Member Squad and Rana's Recall

Delhi's Ranji Trophy squad announcement sees Ayush Badoni as captain with Yash Dhull as vice-captain. Nitish Rana returns despite fitness concerns. A 24-member squad is chosen for strategic flexibility, but only 15 will be active each game. Controversy surrounds the selection committee leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:08 IST
Delhi's Cricket Strategy: Analyzing the 24-Member Squad and Rana's Recall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, Delhi has named a 24-member squad for its Ranji Trophy opener against Hyderabad, with Ayush Badoni set to lead the team. Yash Dhull will serve as his deputy, as announced by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) selection committee.

Despite concerns over his fitness for red-ball formats, Nitish Rana, a senior batter, returns to the Delhi squad after a brief stint with Uttar Pradesh. According to a DDCA official, however, Rana is not entirely fit for the role, raising eyebrows over his inclusion. The team will prune the squad to 15 during home games.

Logistical issues haunt the squad announcement, as nine players will rotate from the team hotel, and the selection committee faces internal disagreements over leadership. Contracts for coaching staff and selectors are yet to be formalized, highlighting administrative struggles within the DDCA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Courage and Conviction: Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Win

Courage and Conviction: Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Win

 Global
2
YouTube Expands Shopping Affiliate Program with AI Innovation

YouTube Expands Shopping Affiliate Program with AI Innovation

 India
3
Ceasefire Brings Hope: Israeli Troops Withdraw

Ceasefire Brings Hope: Israeli Troops Withdraw

 Global
4
NATO's Steadfast Noon: Defining Defense with Nuclear Deterrence Drill

NATO's Steadfast Noon: Defining Defense with Nuclear Deterrence Drill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025