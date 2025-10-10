Left Menu

Aryna Sabalenka Dominates at Wuhan Open, Eyes Fourth Title

Aryna Sabalenka maintained her unbeaten streak at the Wuhan Open, defeating Elena Rybakina to secure a place in the semi-finals. Eyeing her fourth title, Sabalenka, who has won 20 consecutive matches at the Wuhan Open, will face Jessica Pegula next, continuing her impressive run and intense on-court rivalries.

Updated: 10-10-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:49 IST
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka extended her winning streak at the Wuhan Open, defeating Elena Rybakina with a 6-3 6-3 victory, and moving closer to her fourth consecutive title. She is now set to face Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals.

Sabalenka showcased her dominance in the 13th chapter of her rivalry with Rybakina, breaking her opponent's serve in the eighth game of the first set. The Belarusian player clinched the victory despite some late service challenges, improving her record against Rybakina to 8-5.

Reflecting on her performance, Sabalenka expressed happiness with her play and connection with the Chinese fans. Her upcoming match against Pegula will be crucial as Sabalenka has won eight out of their ten encounters, including the 2022 U.S. Open final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

