Aryna Sabalenka Dominates at Wuhan Open, Eyes Fourth Title

Aryna Sabalenka extended her winning streak at the Wuhan Open, defeating Elena Rybakina with a 6-3 6-3 victory, and moving closer to her fourth consecutive title. She is now set to face Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals.

Sabalenka showcased her dominance in the 13th chapter of her rivalry with Rybakina, breaking her opponent's serve in the eighth game of the first set. The Belarusian player clinched the victory despite some late service challenges, improving her record against Rybakina to 8-5.

Reflecting on her performance, Sabalenka expressed happiness with her play and connection with the Chinese fans. Her upcoming match against Pegula will be crucial as Sabalenka has won eight out of their ten encounters, including the 2022 U.S. Open final.

(With inputs from agencies.)