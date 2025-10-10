Left Menu

The Trophy Dilemma: Asian Cricket Politics Unveiled

The Asia Cup trophy remains locked at the ACC's Dubai headquarters after India's refusal to accept it from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi. Political tensions between India and Pakistan escalated during the tournament, resulting in BCCI's strong stance against Naqvi's actions and possible repercussions in the ICC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:08 IST
The Trophy Dilemma: Asian Cricket Politics Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Asia Cup trophy, a symbol of sporting achievement, finds itself at the center of controversy as it remains locked away at the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) Dubai headquarters. The Indian team's refusal to accept the trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi has led to standoff.

The trophy has been kept under strict conditions after Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and Pakistan's Interior Minister, walked away from the presentation ceremony with it. The move followed India's victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final on September 28 in Dubai amid heightened Indo-Pak tensions.

According to sources, Naqvi insists that the trophy should not be moved or handed over without his direct approval. The ongoing controversy sees the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) taking serious exception to Naqvi's actions, planning to raise its concerns at an International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting, potentially leading to significant consequences for Naqvi and the PCB.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Cabinet Conundrum: Speculations Stir Amid Casual Meetings

Karnataka's Cabinet Conundrum: Speculations Stir Amid Casual Meetings

 India
2
Delhi-NCR Appeals for Controlled Green Firecracker Use

Delhi-NCR Appeals for Controlled Green Firecracker Use

 India
3
Israel-Hamas Ceasefire: A Fragile Hope in the Midst of Ruins

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire: A Fragile Hope in the Midst of Ruins

 Global
4
Alleged Assault in Saidabad: A Call for Justice

Alleged Assault in Saidabad: A Call for Justice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025