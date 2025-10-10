The Trophy Dilemma: Asian Cricket Politics Unveiled

The Asia Cup trophy, a symbol of sporting achievement, finds itself at the center of controversy as it remains locked away at the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) Dubai headquarters. The Indian team's refusal to accept the trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi has led to standoff.

The trophy has been kept under strict conditions after Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and Pakistan's Interior Minister, walked away from the presentation ceremony with it. The move followed India's victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final on September 28 in Dubai amid heightened Indo-Pak tensions.

According to sources, Naqvi insists that the trophy should not be moved or handed over without his direct approval. The ongoing controversy sees the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) taking serious exception to Naqvi's actions, planning to raise its concerns at an International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting, potentially leading to significant consequences for Naqvi and the PCB.

(With inputs from agencies.)