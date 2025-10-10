Sahith Theegala's Stellar Start at Baycurrent Classic
India-origin golfer Sahith Theegala dazzled at the Baycurrent Classic with a strong front nine performance but faltered on the back nine. He ended the second round tied-fifth with a 4-under 67, seeking to regain form after a neck injury. Max Greyserman leads the tournament.
- Country:
- Japan
Sahith Theegala, an India-origin golfer, showcased impressive skill on the front nine at the Baycurrent Classic, recording an eagle and three birdies. However, his momentum waned on the back nine, culminating in a 4-under 67 finish in the second round.
Theegala, who shot a 68 in the first round, now stands 7-under for two rounds, positioned tied-fifth as he attempts to rebound from a recent neck injury. Meanwhile, Max Greyserman leads the tournament with a 12-under 130, including an 8-under 63 on Friday.
This tournament marks the sole PGA TOUR event in Japan, where players are challenging formidable competition and conditions. Notably, Japan's Kazuki Higa shot an 8-under 28 before slowing down, while Collin Morikawa completed the round nine strokes behind the leader.
