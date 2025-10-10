Left Menu

PKL Season 12 Playoffs: Thrill Unfolds Amid New Format in Delhi

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has announced the schedule for Season 12 Playoffs and Final at Thyagaraj Stadium, Delhi. As the season approaches its climax, fierce competition underscores the new playoff format, extending high-stakes matches and heightening the stakes for all 12 teams vying for the trophy.

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to heighten excitement as it announces the schedule for the Season 12 Playoffs and Final, taking place at Thyagaraj Stadium in Delhi. The play-offs will begin shortly after the Delhi leg concludes, a move that aims to sustain fan engagement with high-stakes encounters.

This season has been marked by intense competition, as Dabang Delhi K.C. leads the points table with a secured top-eight spot. However, the battle for the remaining positions is expected to be a nail-biter for fans. Following the conclusion of the Delhi leg on October 23, the Play-ins commence on October 25, pitting the 5th to 8th place teams against each other in a survival match-up.

After the Play-ins, teams face off in a series of Eliminators and Qualifiers from October 26 to October 29, all leading to the Grand Finale on October 31. The revised playoff structure adds an additional layer of competitiveness, making teams strive harder, particularly those aiming for a top-two finish to gain advantages. Delhi, with its fervent fan base and outstanding facilities, is the natural choice for hosting these critical phases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

