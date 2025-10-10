Arsenal Faces Suspended Fine Over Ticketing Breach

Arsenal has been levied with a suspended fine of £500,000 by the Football Association (FA) for failing to meet ticketing obligations during their FA Cup clash with Manchester United in January. The fine follows Arsenal's insufficient allocation of tickets to United fans, one of whom alleged safety concerns as the cause.

In the third-round matchup of the FA Cup that ended in a gripping penalty shootout after a 1-1 deadlock on January 12, Arsenal reportedly provided only 8,000 of the requisite 9,000 tickets for visiting Manchester United fans, according to statements by the British media. The FA emphasized the importance of adhering to ticketing regulations, especially in high-profile encounters.

The imposed fine is currently suspended, contingent on Arsenal complying with the ticketing requirement for the 2025-26 FA Cup third round and maintaining this compliance in future rounds. This development underscores the ongoing responsibilities clubs face in meeting supporter needs while addressing security concerns.