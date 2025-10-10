Left Menu

Sophie Devine and Brooke Halliday's Heroics Lead New Zealand in Women’s ODI World Cup Clash

Sophie Devine and Brooke Halliday scored crucial half-centuries to help New Zealand reach 227 for nine against Bangladesh in their Women's ODI World Cup match. Despite a shaky start, their 112-run partnership stabilized the innings. For Bangladesh, Rabeya Khan shined with bowling figures of 3/30.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an electrifying display of cricket, New Zealand's Sophie Devine and Brooke Halliday were the linchpins of their team's innings against Bangladesh in the Women's ODI World Cup. Scoring 63 and 69 respectively, they lifted their team from a precarious 38 for three to a fighting total of 227 for nine.

Despite their efforts, the rest of the New Zealand batting lineup faltered once the crucial partnership was broken, with little contribution from the lower order that struggled against Bangladesh's disciplined bowling attack.

Bangladesh's Rabeya Khan was the standout performer, claiming three wickets for just 30 runs in her 10 overs, adding pressure and helping her side restrict New Zealand to a modest score.

