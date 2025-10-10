Thrilling ODI Clash: New Zealand Edges Past Bangladesh

In a gripping Women's World Cup match on Friday, New Zealand posted a challenging 227 against Bangladesh. Leading the charge, Suzie Bates scored 29 before being run out, while Sophie Devine added a valuable 63. Brooke Halliday further bolstered the score with 69 runs.

Bangladesh's bowlers delivered a commendable performance, with Rabeya Khan taking three crucial wickets, including Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green. Meanwhile, Marufa Akter provided an early breakthrough, dismissing Isabella Gaze for 12 runs.

Despite New Zealand's strong start, Bangladesh ensured a competitive atmosphere with consistent wicket-taking. The fall of wickets occurred steadily, culminating in a total of 227/9, setting the stage for a thrilling chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)