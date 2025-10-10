Rising Stars Set the Stage at Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship

The Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship showcased intense competition as top seeds advanced to the U-16 finals. Parthsarthi Arun Mundhe dominated the girls' semifinals, delivering a commanding performance against Snigdha Kanta with a 6–3, 6–1 win. Her aggressive play and unyielding serve were key to her victory.

Shreeniti Chowdhury mirrored this prowess, defeating Harsha Oruganti 6–2, 6–2, controlling the match with six breaks of serve. In the boys' category, Mannan Agarwal displayed resilience against Shivtej B. Shirfule. Despite being down, Agarwal powered through to win 7–6(5), 6–4, reaching the final.

Tavish Pahwa joined Agarwal after clinching a 6–3, 6–3 win over Om Ramesh Patel. In U-14 singles, Padma Rameshkumar and Jensi Kanabar meet in the girls' final, while Aarav Mulay and Harsh Marwaha will battle for the boys' title after surpassing their semifinal opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)