Goals Galore: African Teams on the Verge of World Cup Qualification

Ivory Coast and Senegal delivered a sensational performance on Friday, bringing them to the cusp of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Ivory Coast overwhelmed Seychelles with a staggering 7-0 victory, maintaining their lead in Group F standings. A win in their final game against Kenya will secure their spot.

Gabon kept their qualification hopes alive with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Gambia, thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's exceptional four-goal feat. However, his red card rules him out for the decisive game against Burundi. Senegal also shone, defeating South Sudan 5-0, which retains their Group B lead.

In Group C, Benin's late triumph in Rwanda sets up a critical encounter with Nigeria, while South Africa will face Rwanda. The stage is set for an intense final week as teams vie for coveted World Cup spots.

