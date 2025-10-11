Goals Galore: African Teams on the Verge of World Cup Qualification
Ivory Coast and Senegal are close to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup after impressive victories. Ivory Coast defeated Seychelles 7-0, while Senegal beat South Sudan 5-0. Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored four goals. Key matches next week will determine final group standings and qualifications.
Ivory Coast and Senegal delivered a sensational performance on Friday, bringing them to the cusp of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Ivory Coast overwhelmed Seychelles with a staggering 7-0 victory, maintaining their lead in Group F standings. A win in their final game against Kenya will secure their spot.
Gabon kept their qualification hopes alive with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Gambia, thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's exceptional four-goal feat. However, his red card rules him out for the decisive game against Burundi. Senegal also shone, defeating South Sudan 5-0, which retains their Group B lead.
In Group C, Benin's late triumph in Rwanda sets up a critical encounter with Nigeria, while South Africa will face Rwanda. The stage is set for an intense final week as teams vie for coveted World Cup spots.
(With inputs from agencies.)
