Kimmich's Double Sparks Germany's Decisive Win Over Luxembourg
Joshua Kimmich led Germany to a 4-0 victory against Luxembourg in a World Cup qualifier, boosting Germany to the top of Group A. Kimmich scored twice as Luxembourg played with 10 men after an early red card. Germany leads on goal difference, with Luxembourg at the bottom.
In a commanding World Cup qualifier, Germany secured a 4-0 triumph over Luxembourg, with Joshua Kimmich scoring twice in a decisive performance.
The match saw Luxembourg reduced to 10 players when Dirk Carlson received a red card for handball early in the game, paving the way for Germany's dominance.
Serge Gnabry and David Raum also added to the tally, establishing Germany's lead in Group A on goal difference while Luxembourg remains at the bottom without a point.
