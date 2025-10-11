Kimmich's Double Sparks Germany's Decisive Win Over Luxembourg

In a commanding World Cup qualifier, Germany secured a 4-0 triumph over Luxembourg, with Joshua Kimmich scoring twice in a decisive performance.

The match saw Luxembourg reduced to 10 players when Dirk Carlson received a red card for handball early in the game, paving the way for Germany's dominance.

Serge Gnabry and David Raum also added to the tally, establishing Germany's lead in Group A on goal difference while Luxembourg remains at the bottom without a point.

(With inputs from agencies.)