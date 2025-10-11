Left Menu

Kimmich's Double Sparks Germany's Decisive Win Over Luxembourg

Joshua Kimmich led Germany to a 4-0 victory against Luxembourg in a World Cup qualifier, boosting Germany to the top of Group A. Kimmich scored twice as Luxembourg played with 10 men after an early red card. Germany leads on goal difference, with Luxembourg at the bottom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sinsheim | Updated: 11-10-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 02:24 IST
Kimmich's Double Sparks Germany's Decisive Win Over Luxembourg
Joshua Kimmich
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a commanding World Cup qualifier, Germany secured a 4-0 triumph over Luxembourg, with Joshua Kimmich scoring twice in a decisive performance.

The match saw Luxembourg reduced to 10 players when Dirk Carlson received a red card for handball early in the game, paving the way for Germany's dominance.

Serge Gnabry and David Raum also added to the tally, establishing Germany's lead in Group A on goal difference while Luxembourg remains at the bottom without a point.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hostages' Return: A Diplomatic Endeavor

Hostages' Return: A Diplomatic Endeavor

 United States
2
U.S. Considers Export Controls on Boeing Parts Amid China Tensions

U.S. Considers Export Controls on Boeing Parts Amid China Tensions

 United States
3
Wall Street Scare: Trump's Tariff Turmoil Triggers Market Mayhem

Wall Street Scare: Trump's Tariff Turmoil Triggers Market Mayhem

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: UN Urges Dialogue Amid US-Venezuela Standoff

Escalating Tensions: UN Urges Dialogue Amid US-Venezuela Standoff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025