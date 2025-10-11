Gary Stead Takes On New Coaching Challenge with Andhra Cricket

Gary Stead, the esteemed former head coach of New Zealand, is embarking on a new endeavor as he takes the reins of Andhra's cricket team for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. This move places him outside his comfort zone, but Stead views it as an opportunity to broaden his coaching expertise.

Joining the ranks of notable foreign coaches in Indian domestic cricket, Stead is eager to harness his international experience and knowledge of Indian pitch conditions to elevate Andhra's cricketing performance. With a vision laid out by ACA President K Sivanath and Secretary S Satheesh Babu, Stead is motivated by the direction in which the team is heading.

Despite the physical distance from his home country, Stead is committed to fostering individual talent and teamwork, hopeful that his efforts will spark a successful season for Andhra. His approach focuses on empowering players to be self-reliant, a philosophy he believes is vital for player growth and success.

