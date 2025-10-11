India's Dominance: Centuries Shine in Second Test Against West Indies
On the second day of the second Test, India declared at 518 for five, with standout performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. West Indies reached 26 for one at tea. Jomel Warrican emerged as the leading bowler for the West Indies with three wickets.
India demonstrated their cricketing prowess in the second Test match against the West Indies, declaring their first innings at a formidable 518 for five on Saturday.
The innings highlighted extraordinary centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Shubman Gill, while Sai Sudharsan contributed with a solid fifty.
In their response, the West Indies were at 26 for one at tea, with left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican taking three wickets for the visitors.
