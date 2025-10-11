India's Dominance: Centuries Shine in Second Test Against West Indies

India demonstrated their cricketing prowess in the second Test match against the West Indies, declaring their first innings at a formidable 518 for five on Saturday.

The innings highlighted extraordinary centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Shubman Gill, while Sai Sudharsan contributed with a solid fifty.

In their response, the West Indies were at 26 for one at tea, with left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican taking three wickets for the visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)