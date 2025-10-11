Mbappé's Absence Shakes France's World Cup Qualifiers

France will face Iceland without captain Kylian Mbappé, who sustained a right ankle injury, the French soccer federation confirmed on Saturday.

The Real Madrid star's absence follows his departure from the field in Friday's 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan, raising concerns after previously injuring the same ankle against Villarreal.

France, last year's World Cup runner-up, has begun its campaign for the 2026 tournament on a strong note with three consecutive wins in Group D.

