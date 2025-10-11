Left Menu

Mbappé's Absence Shakes France's World Cup Qualifiers

Kylian Mbappé will miss France's World Cup qualifier against Iceland due to a right ankle injury. The injury occurred during the match against Azerbaijan, and he's expected to return to Real Madrid. France has won all its matches in the qualification process for the 2026 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-10-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 14:37 IST
France will face Iceland without captain Kylian Mbappé, who sustained a right ankle injury, the French soccer federation confirmed on Saturday.

The Real Madrid star's absence follows his departure from the field in Friday's 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan, raising concerns after previously injuring the same ankle against Villarreal.

France, last year's World Cup runner-up, has begun its campaign for the 2026 tournament on a strong note with three consecutive wins in Group D.

