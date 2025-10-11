Left Menu

Rohit Leads India to Victory in Sultan of Johor Cup Opener

In a thrilling opening match of the Sultan of Johor Cup, Captain Rohit led the Indian junior men's hockey team to a 3-2 victory over Great Britain. Rohit scored two goals, while Ravneet Singh added another. The match was tightly contested, showcasing impressive performances from both teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johorbahru | Updated: 11-10-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 15:50 IST
Captain Rohit

In an exhilarating start to the Sultan of Johor Cup, Captain Rohit spearheaded the Indian junior men's hockey team to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Great Britain on Saturday.

Rohit scored twice, with goals in the 45th and 52nd minutes, while Ravneet Singh added to the tally in the 23rd minute. Great Britain responded with goals from Michael Royden and Kaden Draysey, highlighting the fierce competition.

The match was a tightly fought affair, with impressive defensive and offensive play from both sides. India leveraged crucial penalty corners to edge past their rivals. As the tournament progresses, India is set to face New Zealand next.

