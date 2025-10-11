India's Football Fate Hinges on Crucial Match Against Singapore

The Indian football team has intensified its preparations with the inclusion of senior defender Subhasish Bose and midfielder Lalengmawia Ralte ahead of a crucial Asian Cup qualifier against Singapore. The players joined the national camp in Goa, as announced by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) via social media platform 'X'.

In the first leg of the qualifiers hosted in Singapore, both teams ended in a 1-1 draw, with India's Rahim Ali netting a late equalizer. The stakes for the second leg, to be held in Goa, are high as India aims to secure qualification for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round. The team's journey in the qualifiers has been rocky, with a goalless draw against Bangladesh and a narrow 0-1 defeat to Hong Kong earlier this year.

The Blue Tigers are looking to build on positive momentum from their recent bronze-medal finish at the CAFA Nations Cup, where they outperformed higher-ranked opponents such as Oman and Tajikistan, and put up a significant fight against powerhouse Iran. A training camp prior to the Singapore match further underscores the team's determination to clinch a qualifier victory.

