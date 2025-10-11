Shooting League of India Rescheduled: A New Era for Indian Shooting
The inaugural Shooting League of India has been rescheduled to early 2026. Organized by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), this delay is intended to better align with the International Shooting Sport Federation calendar. The league, featuring 6-8 franchise teams, includes athletes from over 20 countries.
The highly anticipated Shooting League of India has been postponed to early 2026, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced, ensuring better alignment with the International Shooting Sport Federation calendar.
Originally set for November 2023, the franchise-based league is expected to include 6-8 teams and athletes from over 20 countries. This shift aims to benefit athletes, franchises, and broadcast partners for a more seamless and spectacular event.
Franchise owners from Delhi and Mumbai have already been onboarded, with NRAI President meeting them in Mumbai to discuss team-building and marketing strategies. The league aims to position India as a global shooting hub, expanding the sport's reach and technology.
