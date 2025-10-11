Left Menu

Shooting League of India Rescheduled: A New Era for Indian Shooting

The inaugural Shooting League of India has been rescheduled to early 2026. Organized by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), this delay is intended to better align with the International Shooting Sport Federation calendar. The league, featuring 6-8 franchise teams, includes athletes from over 20 countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 18:19 IST
Shooting League of India Rescheduled: A New Era for Indian Shooting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated Shooting League of India has been postponed to early 2026, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced, ensuring better alignment with the International Shooting Sport Federation calendar.

Originally set for November 2023, the franchise-based league is expected to include 6-8 teams and athletes from over 20 countries. This shift aims to benefit athletes, franchises, and broadcast partners for a more seamless and spectacular event.

Franchise owners from Delhi and Mumbai have already been onboarded, with NRAI President meeting them in Mumbai to discuss team-building and marketing strategies. The league aims to position India as a global shooting hub, expanding the sport's reach and technology.

TRENDING

1
Former CISF Officer Arrested for Fake Job Racket in Mumbai

Former CISF Officer Arrested for Fake Job Racket in Mumbai

 India
2
Australia vs. India: A Clash to Watch in Women's World Cup

Australia vs. India: A Clash to Watch in Women's World Cup

 Global
3
Nat Sciver-Brunt Sets Record with Fifth World Cup Century

Nat Sciver-Brunt Sets Record with Fifth World Cup Century

 Sri Lanka
4
Delhi's Firecracker Dilemma: Balancing Tradition and Pollution

Delhi's Firecracker Dilemma: Balancing Tradition and Pollution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025