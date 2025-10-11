Jarell Quansah's Precautionary Return Amid World Cup Qualifiers

Jarell Quansah will be absent from England's World Cup qualifier against Latvia due to an injury, announced the national team on Saturday. The defender has returned to his club Bayer Leverkusen as a precaution, though the nature of his injury remains undisclosed.

The 22-year-old, who previously played for Liverpool, has been a key player in Leverkusen's defense this season. However, he was notably absent from England's recent 3-0 victory over Wales in a friendly match held at Wembley.

Currently, England leads their World Cup qualifying group with a flawless performance across five games. Meanwhile, Latvia stands fourth. Despite Quansah's injury-related absence, England has no plans to add new players to its squad for the upcoming match in Riga on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)