Australia vs. India: A Clash to Watch in Women's World Cup

As Australia gears up for another challenge in the Women's World Cup, captain Alyssa Healy acknowledges India as a formidable opponent. Despite Australia's strong historical record over India, Healy points out that the hosts are closing the gap, particularly with their strategic improvements in recent times.

Healy believes India's development, partially fueled by the Women's Premier League, has allowed them to understand and implement an effective style of play. The Australian skipper stresses the importance of adapting quickly to maintain their competitive edge, especially after a challenging game against Pakistan.

With Healy and her partner Phoebe Litchfield seeking form at the crease, the emphasis remains on a strong top order performance. Healy's experience and leadership are evident as she concedes there is no additional pressure, focusing instead on using the team's depth to secure victories.

