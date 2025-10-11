Left Menu

Australia vs. India: A Clash to Watch in Women's World Cup

Australian cricket captain Alyssa Healy considers India a significant threat in the Women's World Cup, despite Australia's historical dominance. Highlighting the influence of the Women's Premier League, Healy acknowledges India's improved cricket strategy. She aims for Australia to overcome recent batting challenges and leverage their depth against formidable opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 11-10-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 18:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As Australia gears up for another challenge in the Women's World Cup, captain Alyssa Healy acknowledges India as a formidable opponent. Despite Australia's strong historical record over India, Healy points out that the hosts are closing the gap, particularly with their strategic improvements in recent times.

Healy believes India's development, partially fueled by the Women's Premier League, has allowed them to understand and implement an effective style of play. The Australian skipper stresses the importance of adapting quickly to maintain their competitive edge, especially after a challenging game against Pakistan.

With Healy and her partner Phoebe Litchfield seeking form at the crease, the emphasis remains on a strong top order performance. Healy's experience and leadership are evident as she concedes there is no additional pressure, focusing instead on using the team's depth to secure victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

