China Triumphs Against Indonesia in BWF Junior Championship Final
China defeated defending champions Indonesia 2-0 to win the BWF World Junior Championships 2025, lifting the Suhandinata Cup for the 15th time. China showcased dominance with a skilled lineup, while India secured a bronze finish. The event marked a proud moment for host Assam.
In an exemplary display of skill and poise, China's badminton team emerged victorious against Indonesia, claiming the BWF World Junior Championships 2025 title in Guwahati. The Chinese squad, featuring top-notch players, outperformed the defending champions 2-0 to secure the Suhandinata Cup for the 15th time.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed pride in hosting the prestigious event, congratulating the triumphant Chinese team and celebrating India's commendable bronze medal finish. As semi-finalists, India and Japan shared the third spot, with India's spirited challenge halted by Indonesia in the previous round.
The finals commenced with China's narrow 9-8 victory in the girls' doubles, setting the stage for their subsequent win. Despite a brief Indonesian lead, China regained control with decisive performances, culminating in a 45-30, 45-44 victory. The tournament now pauses for a rest day before the individual championships begin on Monday.
