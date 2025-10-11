China Triumphs Against Indonesia in BWF Junior Championship Final

In an exemplary display of skill and poise, China's badminton team emerged victorious against Indonesia, claiming the BWF World Junior Championships 2025 title in Guwahati. The Chinese squad, featuring top-notch players, outperformed the defending champions 2-0 to secure the Suhandinata Cup for the 15th time.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed pride in hosting the prestigious event, congratulating the triumphant Chinese team and celebrating India's commendable bronze medal finish. As semi-finalists, India and Japan shared the third spot, with India's spirited challenge halted by Indonesia in the previous round.

The finals commenced with China's narrow 9-8 victory in the girls' doubles, setting the stage for their subsequent win. Despite a brief Indonesian lead, China regained control with decisive performances, culminating in a 45-30, 45-44 victory. The tournament now pauses for a rest day before the individual championships begin on Monday.