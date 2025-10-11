England Dominates Sri Lanka in Women's World Cup Thriller

England emerged victorious against Sri Lanka with an 89-run win in their Women's World Cup match on Saturday, spurred by Nat Sciver-Brunt's spectacular century and Sophie Ecclestone's remarkable bowling.

Sciver-Brunt, England's captain, achieved a record fifth hundred at the ICC event, amassing 117 runs off 117 balls, guiding her team to a total of 253 for nine. Sri Lanka struggled in their chase, managing only 164 in 45.4 overs, primarily undone by Ecclestone's left-arm spin, which returned impressive figures of 4/17 in her allotted 10 overs.

Despite resistance from Sri Lanka's Hasini Perera and Harshitha Samarawickrama, scoring 35 and 33 respectively, the team couldn't counter England's performance. With this victory, England now leads the standings with three wins out of three, while Sri Lanka continues to search for their maiden win in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)