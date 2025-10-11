Left Menu

England Dominates Sri Lanka in Women's World Cup Thriller

England triumphed over Sri Lanka by 89 runs in a Women's World Cup match, thanks to Nat Sciver-Brunt's century and Sophie Ecclestone's exceptional bowling. Sciver-Brunt scored 117 runs, leading England to 253/9. Ecclestone's 4/17 spell led to Sri Lanka's dismissal at 164, securing England's top spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 11-10-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

England emerged victorious against Sri Lanka with an 89-run win in their Women's World Cup match on Saturday, spurred by Nat Sciver-Brunt's spectacular century and Sophie Ecclestone's remarkable bowling.

Sciver-Brunt, England's captain, achieved a record fifth hundred at the ICC event, amassing 117 runs off 117 balls, guiding her team to a total of 253 for nine. Sri Lanka struggled in their chase, managing only 164 in 45.4 overs, primarily undone by Ecclestone's left-arm spin, which returned impressive figures of 4/17 in her allotted 10 overs.

Despite resistance from Sri Lanka's Hasini Perera and Harshitha Samarawickrama, scoring 35 and 33 respectively, the team couldn't counter England's performance. With this victory, England now leads the standings with three wins out of three, while Sri Lanka continues to search for their maiden win in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

