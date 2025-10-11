Haaland's Hat-trick Heroics Propel Norway Closer to World Cup Dream
Norway triumphed with a 5-0 victory over Israel in a World Cup qualifier, highlighted by Erling Haaland's hat-trick. This win keeps Norway undefeated in Group I, edging towards World Cup qualification. Israel faltered further with two own goals. Haaland has now scored 51 goals in 46 internationals.
Norway showcased a commanding performance, thrashing Israel 5-0 in a World Cup qualifier held on Saturday. Erling Haaland was the star, netting a hat-trick to celebrate his 50th international goal, pushing his side closer to securing a spot in next year's tournament.
This emphatic victory keeps Norway unbeaten in Group I, with an astonishing goal difference of plus 26, leaving them on the verge of qualification. Despite an early miss from the penalty spot, Haaland found his rhythm, scoring once in the first half and twice thereafter, ending the night with an impressive tally of 51 goals from 46 international appearances.
The match intensified Israel's woes with two first-half own goals, scored by Anan Khalaili and Idan Nachmias, further sealing their fate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Norway
- Erling Haaland
- World Cup
- qualifier
- hat-trick
- international goal
- Group I
- Israel
- football
- soccer