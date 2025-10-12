Left Menu

Anmol Kharb's Spirited Arctic Open Journey Ends in Heartbreaking Semis

India's young shuttler Anmol Kharb's impressive Arctic Open run concluded with a semi-final defeat against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. Kharb, who reached her first BWF Super 500 semi-final, was overpowered by the world champion. India's challenge at the tournament ended with Kharb's exit.

India's rising badminton star, Anmol Kharb, captivated audiences with her impressive performance at the Arctic Open 2025, held in Vantaa, Finland, before succumbing to a semi-final loss. The young shuttler faced the formidable Japanese top seed, Akane Yamaguchi, in the women's singles draw, where her remarkable run ended in a challenging match.

Kharb, currently ranked 62nd in women's singles, showcased remarkable tenacity against Yamaguchi. Despite trailing slightly in the opening stages, Kharb held her ground before the seasoned Yamaguchi shifted gears. Yamaguchi, a three-time world champion, demonstrated her masterful skill with a dominating streak of ten consecutive points, ultimately winning 21-10, 21-13 in a swift match.

The Arctic Open saw Indian participants encounter various results. Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto bowed out in the mixed doubles quarter-finals, ending India's doubles efforts. In men's singles, Tharun Mannepalli reached the second round, but Paris 2024 semi-finalist Lakshya Sen exited in the opening round. Ayush Shetty holds the unique achievement of winning a BWF World Tour title this year.

