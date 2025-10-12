Ruben Neves' Stoppage-Time Heroics Preserve Portugal's Perfect Record
Ruben Neves secured a last-minute victory for Portugal against Ireland, preserving their flawless record in World Cup qualifying Group F. This victory moves Portugal five points clear of Hungary, with Neves' goal serving as a poignant tribute to his late friend, Diogo Jota.
Ruben Neves scored a dramatic late goal, leading Portugal to a 1-0 victory over Ireland, maintaining their unblemished record in World Cup qualifying Group F. Portugal now leads the group by five points over Hungary, whom they will host next.
The last-minute header by Neves was his first international goal, an emotional tribute to close friend Diogo Jota, recently deceased in a tragic car accident. The win was achieved despite a saved penalty by Cristiano Ronaldo and a valiant defensive performance by Ireland.
Throughout the tense match, Ronaldo struggled to capitalize on opportunities, while Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher delivered a standout performance. Despite the setback, Ireland remained resilient, though still at the group's bottom with one point.
