Indian Shuttlers Shine in BWF World Junior Championships
Indian shuttlers Lalthazuala Hmar and Vennala K achieved victories at the BWF World Junior Championships. After a historic bronze in team championships, Indian players excelled in individual events. While Hmar and Vennala dominated, Gnana Dattu TT overcame initial nerves to secure a win, setting the stage for seeded players next.
Indian shuttlers achieved remarkable victories during their debut at the BWF World Junior Championships on Monday. Lalthazuala Hmar required just 14 minutes to secure a win against Uganda's Denis Mukasa, while Vennala K dominated against Ireland's Siofra Flynn.
Despite initial nerves, Gnana Dattu TT triumphed over Hungary's Milan Mesterhazy with a comeback, securing a 5-15, 15-7, 15-7 win. Lalthazuala and Vennala's performances set the tone for the nation's campaign, coming fresh off a bronze medal victory in the team championships.
The seeded players, including top seed Tanvi Sharma, are poised to enter the competition, with Indian fans pinning hopes on the girls' singles stars for subsequent matches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
