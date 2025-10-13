Left Menu

Indian Shuttlers Shine in BWF World Junior Championships

Indian shuttlers Lalthazuala Hmar and Vennala K achieved victories at the BWF World Junior Championships. After a historic bronze in team championships, Indian players excelled in individual events. While Hmar and Vennala dominated, Gnana Dattu TT overcame initial nerves to secure a win, setting the stage for seeded players next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:24 IST
Indian Shuttlers Shine in BWF World Junior Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian shuttlers achieved remarkable victories during their debut at the BWF World Junior Championships on Monday. Lalthazuala Hmar required just 14 minutes to secure a win against Uganda's Denis Mukasa, while Vennala K dominated against Ireland's Siofra Flynn.

Despite initial nerves, Gnana Dattu TT triumphed over Hungary's Milan Mesterhazy with a comeback, securing a 5-15, 15-7, 15-7 win. Lalthazuala and Vennala's performances set the tone for the nation's campaign, coming fresh off a bronze medal victory in the team championships.

The seeded players, including top seed Tanvi Sharma, are poised to enter the competition, with Indian fans pinning hopes on the girls' singles stars for subsequent matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harmony in the Holy Land: Hostage Release and Ceasefire Ignite Hope

Harmony in the Holy Land: Hostage Release and Ceasefire Ignite Hope

 Global
2
Demand for Justice: The Tragic Case of Anandu Aji

Demand for Justice: The Tragic Case of Anandu Aji

 India
3
Noman Ali's Spin Dominance Shakes Up South Africa

Noman Ali's Spin Dominance Shakes Up South Africa

 India
4
Maharashtra Faces Financial Strain Amid Farmer Relief Efforts

Maharashtra Faces Financial Strain Amid Farmer Relief Efforts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025