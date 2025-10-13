Herve Renard's Defining World Cup Qualifier
Herve Renard deems Saudi Arabia's upcoming World Cup qualifier against Iraq as the pivotal match of his career. The team needs only a draw in Jeddah to secure their World Cup spot. Renard, in his second tenure, revived Saudi's hopes, surpassing past setbacks under Roberto Mancini.
Herve Renard, in high spirits, has dubbed the upcoming World Cup qualifying match between Saudi Arabia and Iraq as the most crucial in his coaching journey. Scheduled for Tuesday in Jeddah, the stakes are high, as Saudi Arabia is on the brink of securing a place in the next year's finals with merely a draw needed.
The Frenchman, celebrated for his two African Cup of Nations victories, leads his Saudi team into this crucial match. Renard emphasized the magnitude of the match, overshadowing past achievements, including Saudi's win over Argentina in the last World Cup. "This game, for me, it's the most important game in my career. I will explain to you after the game," he stated.
Back in his second stint as coach after replacing Roberto Mancini, Renard has revitalized Saudi Arabia's World Cup aspirations. With a slim lead in Group B thanks to a win over Indonesia, Saudi Arabia sits poised alongside Japan, South Korea, Iran, Australia, Uzbekistan, and Jordan in the finals. Iraq's coach Graham Arnold acknowledges their challenge, aiming for an outright win to bypass Saudi's draw or win options.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Herve Renard
- Saudi Arabia
- World Cup
- qualifier
- Iraq
- Jeddah
- coaching
- preliminaries
- goal
- match
ALSO READ
Iraq's Narrow Win Over Indonesia Revives World Cup Dreams
Turkey and Iraq Forge Path to Water Management and Regional Harmony
Gary Stead Takes On New Coaching Challenge with Andhra Cricket
Iraq's Focused World Cup Quest Under Arnold's Guidance
UPDATE 4-Iraq signs deal with Exxon to help develop large oilfield