Neymar's Road to World Cup: The Comeback Journey
Neymar, despite being on Brazil's radar, must achieve full fitness to rejoin the national squad ahead of the World Cup, stated coach Carlo Ancelotti. Injuries have sidelined Neymar since his return from Saudi Arabia, but Ancelotti sees potential for his contribution given his talent and physical readiness.
Neymar remains an integral part of Brazil's World Cup plans, but the star forward needs to be fully fit to earn a spot in the squad, according to coach Carlo Ancelotti's statement on Monday.
Ancelotti praised Neymar's talent, emphasizing his capability to contribute at an elite level globally, provided his physical condition supports it. Neymar has not played for Brazil in two years due to injury setbacks.
Despite his challenges, Neymar could enhance Brazil's team dynamics, merging talent with teamwork under Ancelotti's leadership as he gears up for Tuesday's friendly against Japan.
