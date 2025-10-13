Shubman Gill: A New Era Begins as India’s Latest Cricket Leader

Ishant Sharma, the seasoned Indian pacer, conveyed his hearty congratulations to young Shubman Gill, who has emerged as a prominent figure by securing the captaincy for India's ODI series in Australia.

Gill, known for his dynamic leadership, was praised by Sharma during the inaugural event of India's first exclusive pickleball center in Noida, a strategic collaboration between M3M Foundation and LegaXy. Amid this occasion, Gill's seamless transition from leading India in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 tour of England to becoming a pivotal part of the T20I scene was highlighted.

Beyond the cricket field, this event symbolizes the rapid rise of pickleball, a sport amalgamating aspects of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, poised to invigorate the sporting scene. Esteemed attendees included Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Dr. Payal Kanodia, and Amitesh Shah from LegaXy, all expressing optimism about this new venture designed to foster inclusivity and active lifestyles through the game.

