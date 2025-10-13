Left Menu

Shubman Gill: A New Era Begins as India’s Latest Cricket Leader

Indian cricket veteran Ishant Sharma extends his best wishes to Shubman Gill, who leads the national team for the Australia tour. Gill, with a promising cricket captaincy record, also contributes significantly to India's T20 setup and leads IPL team Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, India inaugurates its first dedicated pickleball center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:48 IST
Shubman Gill: A New Era Begins as India’s Latest Cricket Leader
Ishant Sharma. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ishant Sharma, the seasoned Indian pacer, conveyed his hearty congratulations to young Shubman Gill, who has emerged as a prominent figure by securing the captaincy for India's ODI series in Australia.

Gill, known for his dynamic leadership, was praised by Sharma during the inaugural event of India's first exclusive pickleball center in Noida, a strategic collaboration between M3M Foundation and LegaXy. Amid this occasion, Gill's seamless transition from leading India in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 tour of England to becoming a pivotal part of the T20I scene was highlighted.

Beyond the cricket field, this event symbolizes the rapid rise of pickleball, a sport amalgamating aspects of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, poised to invigorate the sporting scene. Esteemed attendees included Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Dr. Payal Kanodia, and Amitesh Shah from LegaXy, all expressing optimism about this new venture designed to foster inclusivity and active lifestyles through the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harmony in the Holy Land: Hostage Release and Ceasefire Ignite Hope

Harmony in the Holy Land: Hostage Release and Ceasefire Ignite Hope

 Global
2
Demand for Justice: The Tragic Case of Anandu Aji

Demand for Justice: The Tragic Case of Anandu Aji

 India
3
Noman Ali's Spin Dominance Shakes Up South Africa

Noman Ali's Spin Dominance Shakes Up South Africa

 India
4
Maharashtra Faces Financial Strain Amid Farmer Relief Efforts

Maharashtra Faces Financial Strain Amid Farmer Relief Efforts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025