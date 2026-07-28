Entertainment Horizon: Marvel Leaps, Apple Aspirations, and Honoring Cinematic Icons

Marvel Studios stole the limelight at San Diego Comic-Con with announcements of upcoming projects, including 'Ghost Rider' starring Ryan Gosling and 'Black Panther 3' featuring David Jonsson as the new T'Challa. These reveals, especially the anticipated 'Black Panther 3', are slated for release on Dec. 15, 2028.

John Ternus, set to become Apple's CEO, aims to continue the company's success in entertainment via Apple TV+, expanding its portfolio of original series and films. Apple has gained recognition in this arena with works like the Oscar-winning 'CODA', enhancing its status in streaming.

In the world of film, the Sarajevo Film Festival will honor notable figures such as Mexican actor Diego Luna and Iranian director Asghar Farhadi for their contributions to cinema. Meanwhile, NBCUniversal's strategic deal will see the Peacock service join YouTube Premium in the U.S., broadening its viewership reach considerably.