Tensions Rise Amid Sudden Resignation of Indonesia's Central Bank Chief

Perry Warjiyo resigned as Indonesia's central bank governor amid tensions over economic strategies with Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa. Disagreements intensified over Indonesia's liquidity policy and its impact on economic growth and currency stability. Warjiyo's resignation was announced without his presence, citing unspecified personal reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 10:40 IST
Tensions Rise Amid Sudden Resignation of Indonesia's Central Bank Chief
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In a surprising move, Perry Warjiyo resigned as the governor of Indonesia's central bank, amid escalating tensions with Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa over strategic economic policies. Warjiyo's sudden exit underscores inherent challenges faced by the country's financial leadership in aligning their growth agendas.

The abrupt resignation followed disagreements on Indonesia's liquidity policy and its impact on economic growth and the rupiah's stability. Although Warjiyo's departure was officially attributed to 'personal reasons', insiders affirm that conflicts with Purbaya, who advocates for high liquidity, have long been brewing.

Reactions have varied as financial market stakeholders try to interpret the implications of Warjiyo's resignation on policy directions, especially as the administration under President Prabowo Subianto seeks to reinforce central bank alignment with its growth-driven objectives.

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