The Language Decline: A Bygone Babel and Amazon's Celestial Connection

The number of global languages has drastically declined from thousands historically to around 7,500 today. Meanwhile, Amazon's Leo proposes a new satellite constellation to provide direct smartphone connectivity, aiming to deliver voice and data services in areas lacking terrestrial cellular networks, with deployment anticipated by 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 10:28 IST
The Language Decline: A Bygone Babel and Amazon's Celestial Connection
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A recent study documents the sharp decline in global languages from tens of thousands around the end of the last Ice Age to roughly 7,500 today. While English, Mandarin Chinese, Hindi, Spanish, Arabic, and French remain dominant, the historical peak number of languages has registered a significant drop.

Researchers applied mathematical modeling combined with insights from anthropology, linguistics, and demography to estimate the evolution of language usage over approximately 12,000 years, focusing on the Holocene epoch.

In technological news, Amazon's Leo announced plans for a 5,105-satellite constellation capable of providing direct voice and data connectivity to smartphones. This initiative aims to extend services to regions beyond the reach of traditional terrestrial networks, with the deployment of these satellites set to commence in 2028.

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