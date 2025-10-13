Left Menu

John Campbell's Historic Century: A Milestone for West Indies Cricket

John Campbell, a West Indies opener, achieved his maiden Test century against India. His innings was highlighted by selective shot-making and a crucial partnership with Shai Hope. Campbell's century marked a significant milestone, as he became the first West Indies opener to register a Test hundred in India in 23 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:57 IST
John Campbell's Historic Century: A Milestone for West Indies Cricket
  • Country:
  • India

West Indies opener John Campbell achieved a major milestone by scoring his first Test century, a feat he couldn't quite express in words immediately after the match.

A key aspect of his innings was strategic shot selection, which, along with Shai Hope's valuable contribution, helped the West Indies battle to extend the match to the fifth day.

Campbell's 155-run effort became particularly notable since it marked the first time in 23 years that a West Indies opener scored a Test century in India. He capped off the achievement with a spectacular six against Ravindra Jadeja.

TRENDING

1
Harmony in the Holy Land: Hostage Release and Ceasefire Ignite Hope

Harmony in the Holy Land: Hostage Release and Ceasefire Ignite Hope

 Global
2
Demand for Justice: The Tragic Case of Anandu Aji

Demand for Justice: The Tragic Case of Anandu Aji

 India
3
Noman Ali's Spin Dominance Shakes Up South Africa

Noman Ali's Spin Dominance Shakes Up South Africa

 India
4
Maharashtra Faces Financial Strain Amid Farmer Relief Efforts

Maharashtra Faces Financial Strain Amid Farmer Relief Efforts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025