John Campbell's Historic Century: A Milestone for West Indies Cricket
John Campbell, a West Indies opener, achieved his maiden Test century against India. His innings was highlighted by selective shot-making and a crucial partnership with Shai Hope. Campbell's century marked a significant milestone, as he became the first West Indies opener to register a Test hundred in India in 23 years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:57 IST
West Indies opener John Campbell achieved a major milestone by scoring his first Test century, a feat he couldn't quite express in words immediately after the match.
A key aspect of his innings was strategic shot selection, which, along with Shai Hope's valuable contribution, helped the West Indies battle to extend the match to the fifth day.
Campbell's 155-run effort became particularly notable since it marked the first time in 23 years that a West Indies opener scored a Test century in India. He capped off the achievement with a spectacular six against Ravindra Jadeja.
