Gattuso's Italy Prepares for High-Stakes World Cup Duel Against Israel

Italy's national football team is on the brink of securing a World Cup playoff berth as they prepare to face Israel in a critical matchup. Coach Gennaro Gattuso warned against underestimating Israel's quality, learning from last month's frenzied encounter.

Currently second in Group I after a promising 3-1 victory over Estonia, Italy trails group leaders Norway but holds a game in hand. A win could solidify their spot in the World Cup playoffs, overcoming a period of failure, having missed the last two tournaments.

Heightened security accompanies the upcoming match in Udine due to a pro-Palestinian march. Despite peace efforts in Gaza, event organizers and locals express concerns over potential violence affecting the match day atmosphere.

