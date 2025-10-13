Left Menu

Gattuso's Italy Prepares for High-Stakes World Cup Duel Against Israel

Italy eyes a crucial World Cup playoff as they face Israel after a boost from their recent victory. Despite challenges and high stakes, coach Gattuso emphasizes the team's resilience, amidst security concerns due to a pro-Palestinian march. Italy hasn't qualified since 2014, aiming for redemption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:54 IST
Gattuso's Italy Prepares for High-Stakes World Cup Duel Against Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy's national football team is on the brink of securing a World Cup playoff berth as they prepare to face Israel in a critical matchup. Coach Gennaro Gattuso warned against underestimating Israel's quality, learning from last month's frenzied encounter.

Currently second in Group I after a promising 3-1 victory over Estonia, Italy trails group leaders Norway but holds a game in hand. A win could solidify their spot in the World Cup playoffs, overcoming a period of failure, having missed the last two tournaments.

Heightened security accompanies the upcoming match in Udine due to a pro-Palestinian march. Despite peace efforts in Gaza, event organizers and locals express concerns over potential violence affecting the match day atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
2
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
3
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global
4
Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide' case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave, media advisor to CM Rajiv Jaitly confirms.

Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide' case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave, me...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025