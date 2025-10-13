Gattuso's Italy Prepares for High-Stakes World Cup Duel Against Israel
Italy eyes a crucial World Cup playoff as they face Israel after a boost from their recent victory. Despite challenges and high stakes, coach Gattuso emphasizes the team's resilience, amidst security concerns due to a pro-Palestinian march. Italy hasn't qualified since 2014, aiming for redemption.
Italy's national football team is on the brink of securing a World Cup playoff berth as they prepare to face Israel in a critical matchup. Coach Gennaro Gattuso warned against underestimating Israel's quality, learning from last month's frenzied encounter.
Currently second in Group I after a promising 3-1 victory over Estonia, Italy trails group leaders Norway but holds a game in hand. A win could solidify their spot in the World Cup playoffs, overcoming a period of failure, having missed the last two tournaments.
Heightened security accompanies the upcoming match in Udine due to a pro-Palestinian march. Despite peace efforts in Gaza, event organizers and locals express concerns over potential violence affecting the match day atmosphere.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- World Cup
- Gennaro Gattuso
- Israel
- football
- qualification
- security
- protest
- Udine
- playoff
ALSO READ
Cape Verde's Fairytale World Cup Journey: Historic Qualification Achieved
KZN Launches Multi-Planting Season to Drive Food Security and Rural Growth
JPMorgan's $10 Billion Bet: Boosting U.S. Security and Economy
Harry Kane Ready to Lead England to World Cup Qualification Against Latvia
Maharashtra Revamps Committee for Better Food Security Act Implementation