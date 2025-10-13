Twists and Turns in Pakistan vs South Africa Test Drama

In a gripping showdown between Pakistan and South Africa, left-arm spinner Noman Ali delivered a stellar performance for the hosts, taking four wickets for 85 runs, putting Pakistan in control on the tricky Karachi track. The visitors reached 216-6 by stumps on day two, trailing by 162 runs.

South Africa's resistance was led by Tony de Zorzi, who remained unbeaten on 81, showcasing remarkable composure against the Pakistani spinners. However, despite a 94-run partnership with Ryan Rickelton, the visitors faced a collapse with four wickets falling for just 26 runs.

Earlier, South Africa's senuran Muthusamy achieved a career-best six-wicket haul, dismissing Pakistan for 378. Salman Ali Agha's knock of 93 and Imam-ul-Haq's identical score on day one were highlights for the hosts, ensuring a first-innings edge amid a game full of twists and turns.

(With inputs from agencies.)