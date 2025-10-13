Left Menu

Ladakh: India’s Next Premier Winter Sports Hub

Lt. Governor Kavinder Gupta highlights Ladakh's potential as a winter sports destination, citing its unique geography. Plans include infrastructure upgrades, such as Chair Lifts and a Winter Sports Academy, to bolster tourism and local economies. Efforts aim to make winter sports a consistent feature, enhancing Ladakh's global appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 13-10-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 23:20 IST
Ladakh: India’s Next Premier Winter Sports Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, has expressed optimism about the Union Territory's prospects as India's top winter sports destination. Its unique geography and extreme winters offer the perfect setting for winter sports like skiing.

Leading a review meeting on development projects in Drass and Zanskar, Gupta emphasized the need for robust infrastructure and better connectivity. The LT Governor aims to attract both local and international winter sports enthusiasts, turning Ladakh into an adventure and winter tourism hotspot. Infrastructure plans include a Winter Sports Academy and the installation of Chair and Ski Drag Lifts, expected to boost tourism and create local jobs.

The UT administration is committed to developing Ladakh along the lines of Gulmarg, with annual events like Khelo India Winter Games during peak winter. Gupta also noted the initiative to install chilling plants for ice hockey rinks in Leh and Kargil. Stakeholders push for accelerated project timelines, underscoring Ladakh's potential as a winter sports hub. Representatives from Ronmas Private India outlined the phased development schedule during the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
2
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global
3
Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide' case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave, media advisor to CM Rajiv Jaitly confirms.

Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide' case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave, me...

 India
4
McLaren Boss Zak Brown Refutes Allegations Over Oscar Piastri Signing Controversy

McLaren Boss Zak Brown Refutes Allegations Over Oscar Piastri Signing Contro...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025