Ladakh: India’s Next Premier Winter Sports Hub

The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, has expressed optimism about the Union Territory's prospects as India's top winter sports destination. Its unique geography and extreme winters offer the perfect setting for winter sports like skiing.

Leading a review meeting on development projects in Drass and Zanskar, Gupta emphasized the need for robust infrastructure and better connectivity. The LT Governor aims to attract both local and international winter sports enthusiasts, turning Ladakh into an adventure and winter tourism hotspot. Infrastructure plans include a Winter Sports Academy and the installation of Chair and Ski Drag Lifts, expected to boost tourism and create local jobs.

The UT administration is committed to developing Ladakh along the lines of Gulmarg, with annual events like Khelo India Winter Games during peak winter. Gupta also noted the initiative to install chilling plants for ice hockey rinks in Leh and Kargil. Stakeholders push for accelerated project timelines, underscoring Ladakh's potential as a winter sports hub. Representatives from Ronmas Private India outlined the phased development schedule during the meeting.

