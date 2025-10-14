Left Menu

De Bruyne's Double Leads Belgium to Crucial Victory Over Wales

Kevin De Bruyne scored two penalties to help Belgium secure a 4-2 victory over Wales in their World Cup qualifier. This win moves Belgium closer to qualifying for next year's finals, with De Bruyne leveling the score after Wales' early goal and later extending the lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 02:24 IST
Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne played a pivotal role in Belgium's 4-2 victory over Wales, expertly converting two penalties to help his team inch closer to World Cup qualification. The match, held in Cardiff, initially saw Wales take an early lead through Joe Rodon.

However, De Bruyne quickly equalized for Belgium with a penalty, and Thomas Meunier added another goal to secure a 2-1 advantage by halftime. De Bruyne further extended Belgium's lead with a second penalty in the 76th minute.

Although Wales seemed poised for a comeback after Nathan Broadhead's late goal, Belgium's Leandro Trossard quickly restored the two-goal cushion, ensuring Belgium now tops Group J with 14 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

