De Bruyne's Double Leads Belgium to Crucial Victory Over Wales

Kevin De Bruyne played a pivotal role in Belgium's 4-2 victory over Wales, expertly converting two penalties to help his team inch closer to World Cup qualification. The match, held in Cardiff, initially saw Wales take an early lead through Joe Rodon.

However, De Bruyne quickly equalized for Belgium with a penalty, and Thomas Meunier added another goal to secure a 2-1 advantage by halftime. De Bruyne further extended Belgium's lead with a second penalty in the 76th minute.

Although Wales seemed poised for a comeback after Nathan Broadhead's late goal, Belgium's Leandro Trossard quickly restored the two-goal cushion, ensuring Belgium now tops Group J with 14 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)