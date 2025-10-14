Sweden's World Cup Dream Dashed by Striking Kosovo
Sweden's World Cup aspirations were severely undermined after a 1-0 home defeat to Kosovo. The loss leaves Sweden at the bottom of Group B, putting intense pressure on coach Jon Dahl Tomasson. Kosovo's Fisnik Asllani scored the decisive goal, helping secure Kosovo's second-place standing in the World Cup qualifiers.
Sweden faced a significant setback in their World Cup journey, suffering a 1-0 defeat to Kosovo on home ground. This loss leaves the Swedes trailing at the bottom of Group B with minimal hopes of advancing, escalating the scrutiny on coach Jon Dahl Tomasson.
Early in the match, Kosovo's Fisnik Asllani netted the sole goal with a decisive first-half strike, following a strategic play by teammates Vedat Muriqi and Veldin Hodza. Despite Sweden controlling possession after the break, their efforts to equalize fell short amid strong defensive play from Kosovo.
Alexander Isak came close to breaking the deadlock for Sweden but was thwarted by Kosovo goalkeeper Arijanet Muric's remarkable save in stoppage-time, sealing a remarkable win for the visitors.
