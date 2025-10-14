France's World Cup Aspirations Stalled in Reykjavik Draw

In a pulsating World Cup qualifier, France was held to a 2-2 draw against Iceland in Reykjavik, missing the chance to secure their place in the 2026 tournament. The French team, managed under a cloud of expectations as two-time world champions, saw their hopes momentarily stalled after three prior victories in European qualifying.

Ukraine's 2-1 victory over Azerbaijan further complicated the equation for France, emphasizing the competitive stakes as they sit atop Group D with 10 points, despite the absence of injured captain Kylian Mbappé. The match saw Iceland's Victor Palsson open the scoring before the French squad rallied with goals from Christopher Nkunku and Jean-Philippe Mateta, only for Iceland's Kristian Hlynsson to level the score.

Elsewhere, Switzerland's 0-0 draw with Slovenia meant they too missed an opportunity to wrap up qualification, reliant on results elsewhere that did not go their way. With 12 group winners to qualify directly, pressure mounts as the remaining teams look to navigate the complex playoff system to secure a spot at the expanded 2026 World Cup.

