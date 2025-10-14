Left Menu

Football and Tensions: Israel vs. Italy Amidst Ceasefire

Israel's World Cup qualifying match against Italy faces an intense atmosphere as a temporary ceasefire in Gaza prevails. Security will be tight in Udine, where a pro-Palestinian march is expected. Despite the tensions, Italy aims to secure a playoff spot, following their recent 5-4 win over Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udine | Updated: 14-10-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 09:38 IST
Football and Tensions: Israel vs. Italy Amidst Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Israel's World Cup qualifier against Italy will proceed under a tense atmosphere despite a new ceasefire in Gaza. The match in Udine, scheduled for Tuesday, is braced for high security, with a significant pro-Palestinian demonstration planned in the city center hours before kickoff.

Organizers expect the protest to draw around 10,000 participants, potentially outnumbering the game attendees in the stadium, as ticket sales have barely crossed 9,000 despite the stadium's 25,000-seat capacity. Security measures include roadblocks and a heavy police presence, with helicopters patrolling the area.

The game, marking the four-day ceasefire anniversary, is crucial for Italy's World Cup aspirations. A victory guarantees at least a playoff spot, as Italy strives to avoid missing the tournament again. The match follows Israel's dramatic 5-4 win last month, which Italy's coach Gennaro Gattuso famously described as a chaotic encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Govt is going to bring about 'big changes' in functioning of 'Black Cat' commando force NSG: Amit Shah.

Govt is going to bring about 'big changes' in functioning of 'Black Cat' com...

 India
2
Supreme Court Directs MP's Plea on Secretariat Irregularities to High Court

Supreme Court Directs MP's Plea on Secretariat Irregularities to High Court

 India
3
Dramatic Capture in Double Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Shot in Escape Attempt

Dramatic Capture in Double Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Shot in Escape At...

 India
4
Opposition Leaders Unite to Address Electoral Concerns in Maharashtra

Opposition Leaders Unite to Address Electoral Concerns in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025