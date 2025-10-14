Football and Tensions: Israel vs. Italy Amidst Ceasefire

Israel's World Cup qualifier against Italy will proceed under a tense atmosphere despite a new ceasefire in Gaza. The match in Udine, scheduled for Tuesday, is braced for high security, with a significant pro-Palestinian demonstration planned in the city center hours before kickoff.

Organizers expect the protest to draw around 10,000 participants, potentially outnumbering the game attendees in the stadium, as ticket sales have barely crossed 9,000 despite the stadium's 25,000-seat capacity. Security measures include roadblocks and a heavy police presence, with helicopters patrolling the area.

The game, marking the four-day ceasefire anniversary, is crucial for Italy's World Cup aspirations. A victory guarantees at least a playoff spot, as Italy strives to avoid missing the tournament again. The match follows Israel's dramatic 5-4 win last month, which Italy's coach Gennaro Gattuso famously described as a chaotic encounter.

