Lewandowski's Injury Shakes Up Barcelona Ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has suffered a torn thigh muscle, sidelining him for four to six weeks. This injury adds to Barcelona's challenges as they prepare for the upcoming LaLiga game against Real Madrid. Meanwhile, other team members are also recovering from various injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:19 IST
Barcelona's star striker, Robert Lewandowski, has sustained a significant injury, potentially ruling him out of the much-anticipated LaLiga face-off against Real Madrid. The club confirmed the tear in his thigh muscle on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old athlete played a pivotal role in Poland's World Cup qualifying victory over Lithuania. Despite a full 90-minute play, he now faces up to six weeks off the field, casting doubt on his participation in the crucial Clasico at Santiago Bernabeu on October 26.

This development adds to Coach Hansi Flick's lineup dilemmas, with key players like Raphinha, Gavi, and Dani Olmo also missing. Injured goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen continues his recovery, but hopefuls Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez are expected to return post-international break.

